Sreenivas Bellamkonda on Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun: 'I used to be very close to them'

Sreenivas Bellamkonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi, is busy with the promotions of his film. Now, in a new interview, the actor has spoken about his equation with fellow Telugu actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, and said that he has known them since childhood and they 'were very close'. When asked if he has ever reached out to them during the tough phase in his career, Sreenivas said a flat no. Also read: Sreenivas Bellamkonda finally reacts to Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours Sreenivas Bellamkonda spoke about RRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR in an interview.

Speaking about his family's long association with Jr NTR, Sreenivas Bellamkonda also said that his father, film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, gave the actor his 'biggest blockbuster' Aadi (2002). He added that Aadi was also filmmaker VV Vinayak's debut, who has directed Sreenivas's upcoming film Chatrapathi.

Speaking about Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun, Sreenivas said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “I used to be very close to them in my childhood. Even now, we are very close. I know everybody very, very well. Whenever I meet them they greet me so well. It's because they have seen me since childhood... Everyone is busy. I am also busy with my own process. Once in a while when we meet, we are very close."

When asked if he has ever reached out to Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, Sreenivas said, “No, I don't like to take favours. I wanted to carve a path on my own. I have confidence in myself. And, I always think that I will make it.”

Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut Chatrapathi, directed by VV Vinayak, has been written by SS Rajamouli’s father, veteran writer V Vijayendra Prasad. It is the official remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film of the same name that featured Prabhas in the lead. Chatrapathi will be released on May 12, and its trailer was released in Mumbai earlier this week. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Speaking about the film, Sreenivas had said in an earlier statement, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

