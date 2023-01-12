SS Rajamouli performs Naatu Naatu hook step with MM Keeravani after Golden Globes win; fans love their 'wholesome' video

At Golden Globes 2023, RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Best Song award. Director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani attended the awards with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Photos and videos of team RRR's red carpet interviews and winning moment to their brief interaction with singer Rihanna at the event were shared online. Now, a new video of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani's post-awards celebration has surfaced online, where the two are seen trying to imitate Ram and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu hook step. Also read: RRR wins Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu; Golden Globe Awards 2023 full list of winners

In the clip, which was shared on Reddit, SS Rajamouli, who wore a red and black ethnic outfit and MM Keeravani, who was dressed in black, were seen getting a warm welcome after their Golden Globes feat. While Keeravani held the trophy, Rajamouli walked beside him as black and white confetti was showered on them. Rajamouli was seen reaching out for Keeravani as the two grooved to RRR song Naatu Naatu, and even performed its hook step.

Reacting to their video, a Redditor wrote, "So cute, and SS Rajamouli rocking the dhoti." One person praised the filmmaker's dancing skills, and wrote, "This is cute. SS Rajamouli did it neatly." One also wrote, "Still more coordinated than me at a wedding." Another one said, "This is wholesome..." A person also wrote, "Keeravani is such a teddy bear."

SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of the two categories it was nominated in. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, features Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up, by Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film award, which was won by Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON