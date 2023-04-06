SS Rajamouli hails MM Keeravani for his Padma Shri award, shares pic: 'So proud of my Peddanna'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani hours after the latter received his Padma Shri honour, the fourth-highest civilian award. Sharing the picture, Rajamouli wrote that he’s proud of his big brother. Also read: Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli; family joins her for Padma Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. See pics

SS Rajamouli with MM Keeravani after Padma awards ceremony.

Keeravani was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

Rajamouli, who joined Keeravani for the award ceremony, shared a picture which looks like it was clicked at the premises. He wrote: “So proud of my Peddanna (big brother) (sic).”

Last month, RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, which was composed by Keeravani. Naatu Naatu was performed live at the Oscars and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song’s name.

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

Recently, Chiranjeevi honoured SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for bringing home the Academy Award for RRR at his son Ram Charan’s birthday bash. He took to his Instagram page to share their pictures from the bash and wrote that their feat shall remain etched in history.

Chiranjeevi wrote: “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan's birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history (sic).”

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem. RRR grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action sequences.

