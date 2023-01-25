SS Rajamouli reveals being hesitant with RRR's Naatu Naatu 'for long time', says he 'never dreamt of an Oscar'. See post

After the song Naatu Naatu from the period drama RRR created history by earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category, the film's director SS Rajamouli penned a long note. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli congratulated the entire team behind the hit track. (Also Read | Ram Charan and Jr NTR react as RRR's Naatu Naatu gets Oscar nomination)

SS Rajamouli also revealed that he 'never dreamt of an Oscar'. He apologised to Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who featured in the song for 'the torture', but added that he won't 'hesitate to do it again'.

He wrote in the note, "My peddanna (big brother) got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film...I can't ask for more...I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Tarak and Charan...Chandra Bose garu.. Congratulations... Oscar stage meedha mana paata (our song on Oscar stage)... thank you... Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable..my personal Oscar goes to you… Bhairava's BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with Naatu Naatu, after hesitating for a long time. Love you Bhairi babu. Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song..."

SS Rajamouli also added, "The main reason is Tarak and Charan's sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe... Sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again... (winking face with tongue emojis). I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans.. (hug emoji)."

He concluded his note, "It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts of Karthikeya. Proud of you Karth… My brothers at Walls and Trends worked 24x7 giving shoutouts and made sure that everyone heard about the film and the song. Thank you Pradeep, Harsha and Chaitanya. Efficiently handled by Accolade, Variance, Potentate, Divergent and Cinetic... Thank you... One more step to go – SS RAJAMOULI."

Naatu Naatu has been nominated along with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

RRR, a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris among others.

