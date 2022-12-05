SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle, continues international awards run

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to make waves in the Western markets. The film won Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Atlanta Film Critics Circle shared a photo of lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It tweeted, "The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR." (Also Read | SS Rajamouli registers first big win for RRR, nabs Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle)

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the tweet and wrote, "Thank you so much @ATLFilmCritics (folded hands emojis) #RRRMovie." Fans reacted to the post and showered love on the film and the actors. A person wrote, "Bheem @tarak9999 walks away with all the accolades." Another fan shared a screenshot of Ram from the film and commented, "Man of masses."

Last week, SS Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. The winners were announced by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) on its social media platforms. RRR's Twitter handle also shared the news of SS Rajamouli's win at the movie gala. "@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are... Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie" read the tweet.

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Released theatrically in March, RRR raised over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

As the film reached overseas territories, it received praise from the who's who of Hollywood such as Edgar Wright, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of Gremlins fame, Guardians of the Galaxy films director James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts, filmmaker Christopher Miller and The Gray Man directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

