Telugu filmmaker Sarath dies after battling cancer, Nandamuri Balakrishna pays tribute: 'We've lost a good person'

Veteran Telugu film director Sarath died at his home on Friday morning. Sarath, who worked with actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suman, was earlier diagnosed with cancer. His last rites will be performed on Saturday at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. (Also Read: Nishikant Kamat, director of Drishyam and Madaari, dies at 50 of multiple organ failure)

Production house Sridevi Movies tweeted about Sarath's death and wrote, “Rest in peace #Sarath garu. Our sincere condolences and prayers to his family. Indebted to him for giving us a blockbuster hit 'Vamsanikokkadu'."

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his grief over Sarath's death. In a statement he said, “Sarath was a good friend of mine. He made a name for himself as a good person in the film industry. I did Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan, and Vamshoddharakudu with him. Today, the news of his demise has left me in grief. We have lost a good person. May his soul rest in peace. My deep condolences to his family.”

One fan tweeted, “Director Sarath is no more… He did so many good films with top stars of Tollywood. May his soul rest in peace." While many fans dropped “Rest In Peace” in the comments section. (Also Read: Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep dies at 61; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Mohanlal pay tribute)

Sarath made his directorial debut with Chadastapu Mogudu in 1986 and the film turned out to be successful at the box office. He did 20 more films, including some box office hits like Sulthan, Peddhannayya, Vamsaniki Okkadu and Vamsoddarakudu with Nandamuri. He also worked with actor Suman in films such as Bava Bavamaridi, Peddinti Alludu, and Chinna Alludu.

