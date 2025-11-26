The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo shoots for Vijay Deverakonda's next; Reddit feels nostalgic for Imhotep

South African-American actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing the chilling antagonist Imhotep in the 1999 film The Mummy, has joined the shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming period film. A PRO posted a picture of the Hollywood actor on the set of the film. Take a look. Vijay Deverakonda will share the screen with Arnold Vosloo in Rahul Sankrityan's VD 14.

Arnold Vosloo in Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 14

A PRO posted a picture of Arnold posing with a crew member near some vanity vans. Posting the picture, he wrote, “#VD14 | Vijay Devarakonda - Rahul Sankrityan. “The Mummy” Villain South African star #ArnoldVosloo.” The picture shows Arnold dressed casually and smiling as he’s photographed. The picture quickly gained traction online, with even Redditors chiming in.

After the picture was shared on Reddit, one person commented, “If someone told little-me that he would be acting in my language movies. I would laugh at ya.” Another wrote, “Picha bhayamaithunde veediki appatlo (I used to be so scared of him).” One excited fan commented, “Imhotep Imhotep Imhotep.” Another joked, “Mummy returns.”

About Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Rahul Sankrityan

VD 14 is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, while the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. While there’s buzz that Arnold will portray a British officer in the film and the antagonist, the film’s team has yet to officially announce anything. While not officially announced, the buzz is that Rashmika Mandanna has also been roped in for the project.

The yet-to-be-titled film is set between 1854 and 1878 during the height of British colonialism in India. The story is based on historical events. This is Vijay’s second film with Rahul after the 2018 film Taxiwaala. The first look of the film was revealed on the actor’s birthday, showing him as a meditating warrior. The film will see him play a horseman from Rayalaseema. Further details are awaited.