The Paradise box office collection day 1 (updated live): Nani film beats Dasara, HIT 3 opening at 31 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 1: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres this Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film, which received an A-rating from the CBFC, has still become Nani’s biggest opener. It has beaten the openings of his previous films, Dasara, HIT: The Third Case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani plays the lead in Srikanth Odela's film.

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(Also Read: What are NTR and KCR doing in Nani's The Paradise? Chiranjeevi, Amar Singh Chamkila referenced)

The Paradise box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected ₹31.04 crore net in India on its opening day, as of 8 PM. It showed an occupancy of 46.8% from 8639 shows. The film has fared best in Telugu, followed by Hindi, and has brought in the lowest collection in Tamil. The Paradise has maintained occupancy above 59% throughout the day. This makes it Nani’s biggest opener.

Deep Dive What is the story of The Paradise movie? The Paradise tells the story of the Savaari tribe from the fictional place Paradise, who fight for legal recognition from the government while struggling against a feudal lord's exploitation. Why did The Paradise receive criticisms related to its legacy? Critics noted that The Paradise tries to pay homage to the legacy of Sammakka, a revered tribal warrior, but ultimately fails to resonate with its audience, feeling bogged down by its attempts to connect to this historical legacy. How did The Paradise perform at the box office on its opening day? On its opening day, The Paradise collected ₹27.07 crore net in India, making it Nani's biggest opener to date, surpassing his previous films.

Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 was released in 2025. Despite also receiving an A-rating, the cop thriller had brought in ₹21 crore net in India on its opening day, his highest yet then. His film before that, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in 2024 with Vivek Athreya, collected ₹9 crore net in India. Shouryuv’s Hi Nanna and Odela’s debut film, Dasara, in 2023 brought in ₹4.90 crore and ₹23.20 crore respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The Paradise performed well during its premiere shows and on its opening day, too. With the film now having the advantage of a Friday and the weekend, it remains to be seen whether it maintains its momentum or shows a spike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Paradise performed well during its premiere shows and on its opening day, too. With the film now having the advantage of a Friday and the weekend, it remains to be seen whether it maintains its momentum or shows a spike. {{/usCountry}}

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About The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The film tells the story of a tribe named Savaari from the fictional place Paradise, who fight to get legal recognition from the government. They also struggle to escape the control of a feudal lord who exploits them.

Hindustan Times’ review of The Paradise reads: “When you watch The Paradise, it is clear that Odela wanted to pay homage to and tap into Sammakka’s legacy. The story of the 13th-century Koya tribal warrior from Telangana is one of bravery and grit. She is revered even today with the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, where jaggery is offered in her honour. The Paradise uses the same name, the same jaggery, the same pain to tell another tale of a fight, but does the blasphemy of not enraging you in their plight. This film is bogged down by a legacy it fails to live up to. And that’s a shame, because Sammakka and the audience both deserve better than a film that makes you wonder if Toxic was better.”