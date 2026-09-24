The Paradise ending explained: Does Nani's Jadal defeat Mohan Babu's Shikanja Malik? Know about sequel, OTT platform

The Paradise ending explained: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani, was released in theatres on Thursday, with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film opened to lukewarm reviews from the audience and critics alike. It tells the story of a man named Jadal who fights for his downtrodden people who live in a fictional place called Paradise. Here’s an explanation of the film’s ending, if it has a sequel and its OTT platform. *Spoilers ahead*

The Paradise ending explained: Nani plays Jadal in Srikanth Odela film.

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(Also Read: The Paradise movie review: Nani's film leaves you with a sense of déjà vu; bogged down by legacy it doesn't live up to)

The Paradise ending explained

Jadal (Nani) goes from being irate at his mother, Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni), for the humiliation he often faces in public due to her, to understanding her struggles. Being from the lawfully unrecognised Savaari tribe, she has fought for her people’s identity and dignity for years, sometimes at the cost of her own. Ending Shikanja Malik’s (Mohan Babu) feudal rule is the first step to gaining what they seek. And convincing the government to understand their cause is a different fight altogether.

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Deep Dive What is the significance of Jadal's name in The Paradise? In The Paradise, Jadal's name, which means 'braids,' is a moniker used by his tribe due to his long hair, symbolizing his connection to his deceased twin sister, Sarakka. How does The Paradise portray the struggles of the Savaari tribe? The Paradise depicts the Savaari tribe's long fight for identity and dignity against the oppressive feudal rule of Shikanja Malik, highlighting their quest for legal recognition and better access to education and healthcare. Is there a sequel planned for The Paradise? The Paradise ends without any announcement for a sequel and does not leave a cliffhanger to suggest one, concluding with the tribe's victory over Shikanja Malik.

{{^usCountry}} After a long struggle with Shikanja, who foils their plans at every turn due to old and new grudges, Jadal and his people finally achieve what they want. Despite the feudal overlord ensuring the tribe can no longer use their thumbprints to legalise themselves, a government official allows Sammakka to lead by using her toeprint. The film, which began with Sammakka giving birth to Jadal and his dead twin sister, ends with her death after she reveals that she named him Sarakka in his sister’s honour. Jadal, which means ‘braids,’ is just a moniker his tribe uses because of his long hair, which he also grows in his sister’s honour. Sequel and OTT platform {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a long struggle with Shikanja, who foils their plans at every turn due to old and new grudges, Jadal and his people finally achieve what they want. Despite the feudal overlord ensuring the tribe can no longer use their thumbprints to legalise themselves, a government official allows Sammakka to lead by using her toeprint. The film, which began with Sammakka giving birth to Jadal and his dead twin sister, ends with her death after she reveals that she named him Sarakka in his sister’s honour. Jadal, which means ‘braids,’ is just a moniker his tribe uses because of his long hair, which he also grows in his sister’s honour. Sequel and OTT platform {{/usCountry}}

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The Paradise ends with a shot of Jadal holding his mother’s feet as she dies in a similar fashion to how she once held his feet. The film ends with no announcement for a sequel or a cliffhanger that could potentially lead to one. Jadal and Sammakka have won the cause for their people, who will now have better access to education, healthcare, and more after becoming legally recognised citizens after being called criminals and terrorists.

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Odela’s film, which also stars Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in key roles, will stream on Netflix. A release date for the same is yet to be announced, though Telugu films usually release on OTT 28 days after theatrical release. The film might stream on the platform on or around October 22. With The Paradise receiving lukewarm reviews, it remains to be seen how it fares at the box office.