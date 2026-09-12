No trailer for The Paradise: Nani comments on director Srikanth Odela's lack of time management compared to SS Rajamouli

When Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second film together after Dasara (2023), The Paradise, was announced, fans were hyped to see what else the filmmaker and actor had in store. Instead, they were met with multiple delays for the film’s release. Talking to the press on Friday evening, the team has now also announced that there will be no trailer for The Paradise. Here’s why.

No trailer for The Paradise

Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise, their second film together after Dasara.

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After Gulte reported that there would be no trailer release for The Paradise, Nani confirmed the same to the press. He said, “The Paradise will not have a trailer. Someone said that even if we don’t promote from now, the film has enough hype to sustain it. I am not taking the audience for granted, though.” A teaser for the film was released in August.

Explaining why they weren’t releasing a trailer, he said, “There are so many teams working hard now to deliver a quality film. If we give a trailer now, it needs to be stellar. To do that, we will have to set aside post-production for a few days. We had also hoped to release a good trailer, but given the circumstances, we made the decision not to release it.”

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Comments on Odela’s time management

{{^usCountry}} At the same event, Nani also spoke about Odela’s lack of time management while making The Paradise. “Srikanth suddenly apologised to me one day. He said he has missed the mark when it comes to time management,” said the actor, adding, “He said, I need to, but I don’t know how to learn it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same event, Nani also spoke about Odela’s lack of time management while making The Paradise. “Srikanth suddenly apologised to me one day. He said he has missed the mark when it comes to time management,” said the actor, adding, “He said, I need to, but I don’t know how to learn it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Nani also claimed that Odela wants to learn from SS Rajamouli after finishing the film. “He told me he would like to join as Rajamouli’s assistant director after shooting this film. I felt happy when I heard that. We all have the passion and vision to make films, but we all need to better ourselves somewhere. A lot of us don’t realise that. But Srikanth did and said he wants to work with someone who’s good at it,” said Nani.

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About The Paradise

The Paradise is Nani and Srikanth Odela’s reunion after Dasara. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Mohan Babu in lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

The Paradise was initially scheduled for release in March, then in August. It was pushed due to production delays. It is now finally scheduled for release on September 24. While The Paradise team confirmed premieres, they have yet to decide on ticket hikes.