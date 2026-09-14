Trivikram Srinivas to present Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh, film on Neem Karoli Baba to release on this date

There was hardly any noise around Hanuman Ansh when it was released in theatres last month. However, positive word of mouth ensured that the devotional drama about the life and legacy of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba grew stronger in the next few days. It has now crossed ₹200 crore and is gearing up for a release in Telugu version.

Hanuman Ansh Telugu version release

Hanuman Ansh is one of the biggest hits of the year.

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Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is set to present the Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh. The film is now gearing up for its release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 18. Trivikram Srinivas' wife's production company, Fortune Four Cinemas, officially announced the release on X.

The post read, "The film that became a nationwide sensation is now set to captivate Telugu audiences Experience the divine tale of Sri Neem Karoli Baba Ji with #HanumanAnsh. Presented by #TrivikramSrinivas

Telugu Theatrical Release by @Fortune4Cinemas. Grand Release in Telugu on September 18th."

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About Hanuman Ansh

{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. The film traces the life of Lakshman Das and how he found spiritualism, transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the spiritual leader's journey from age 13 to the point where he came to be loved and revered. The film's writer-director is a doctor-turned-filmmaker. It is produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd., Ragini S., Namrata G. S., and Anupriya A Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. The film traces the life of Lakshman Das and how he found spiritualism, transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the spiritual leader's journey from age 13 to the point where he came to be loved and revered. The film's writer-director is a doctor-turned-filmmaker. It is produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd., Ragini S., Namrata G. S., and Anupriya A Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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The film was made on a shoestring budget of ₹2 crore and released in theatres without much fanfare on August 7. So far, it has earned over ₹200 crore net and looks set to cross ₹250 crore by this week.

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Varun Dhawan was very vocal in his support for the film. He took to Instagram to share that he watched the film with his mother. He had also encouraged his followers to watch the film. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it." Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Dhar, Madhur Bhandarkar have also publicly praised the film.