Upasana Konidela shares video from maternity ward, says ‘something special coming soon’

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Recently, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from what seems to be her maternity ward. Tagging Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in the post and wrote, “Something very special coming soon.”

The video was originally shared by Pavitra Rajaram, creative director who seems to have designed Upasana’s maternity ward. Upasana shared Pavitra’s video on her Instagram story and tagged the hospital.

Recently, Upasana had revealed that she and Ram are moving back in with their parents after the birth of their baby. They are expecting their first child together.

Upasana recently opened up about late pregnancy. She explained she didn’t fall for societal pressure in an interview with Humans of Bombay. “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves,” She said.

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well.”

Recently, Ram Charan's appearance on the popular news show Good Morning America paved the way for rumours that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the US. However, Upasana later clarified that her delivery will be taking place in India.

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012. They celebrated their 11th anniversary earlier this week. Last December, Chiranjeevi had announced the news of Upasana's pregnancy.

