‘Vijay Deverakonda is such a good man’: Ranabaali producer makes open appeal not to troll his lead; asks people to get rid of ‘negativity’ in heart

Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali is releasing in theatres on October 16. The film’s team released the trailer a week ahead of the period actioner’s release. While giving his speech, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers made an open appeal to trolls not to attack his film’s lead. He also called Vijay a good man and urged trolls to remove ‘negativity’ from their hearts.

Ranabaali producer asks trolls not to attack Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular role in Rahul Sankrityan's Ranabaali.

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At the trailer launch of Ranabaali, Ravi openly addressed trolls and said, “I have a small request. I have known Vijay for close to a decade now. He has an extraordinary character and is an extraordinary person. I like him a lot; he’s a very nice person and quite soft. But I see people spreading negative propaganda on social media, no matter what he does. I am requesting all of you. He is such a good man. Why do you need to do this? See his effort instead. If you don’t like a film, you’re allowed to have an opinion.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I recently saw a handle questioning who would watch a story about the struggles during British colonial rule. We haven’t even released the trailer, but you’ve already started,” he chided them, adding, “As someone who’s seen him up close, let me tell you. He is a really good person; I’ve never seen him talk ill about anyone or care about any of this. He doesn’t have a world beyond his role and cinema. Whatever negativity you have against him in your heart, please get rid of it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I recently saw a handle questioning who would watch a story about the struggles during British colonial rule. We haven’t even released the trailer, but you’ve already started,” he chided them, adding, “As someone who’s seen him up close, let me tell you. He is a really good person; I’ve never seen him talk ill about anyone or care about any of this. He doesn’t have a world beyond his role and cinema. Whatever negativity you have against him in your heart, please get rid of it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Ranabaali producer Ravi Shankar ask people not to troll Vijay Deverakonda? Ravi Shankar said he had known Vijay for nearly a decade and described him as a good, soft-spoken person. He urged people to focus on Vijay’s effort and stop spreading negativity about him online. What did Vijay Deverakonda say about the trolling over Ranabaali and Jailer 2? Vijay called the online attacks “manufactured” and “paid,” pointing to repeated posts claiming people would rather watch Jailer 2. He said people are entitled to their opinions but questioned why the same views appeared everywhere. When are Ranabaali and Jailer 2 releasing? Ranabaali is scheduled to release on October 16, while Jailer 2 is set to release on October 15. The films are releasing a day apart.

Ravi further pleaded with trolls to start thinking about Vijay in a positive way, saying, “Please, from this film, think positively about him and view the film in the same vein. You’ll definitely feel like I’m right.”

Vijay Deverakonda about trolls

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Vijay, on the other hand, seemed in no mood to plead with anyone. When he was asked about the trolling he and Rashmika Mandanna face on social media, he brushed it off, saying, “On social media, people are trolling PM Modi, superstar Rajinikanth…On Gandhi Jayanthi, I even saw people relentlessly trolling Mahatma Gandhi. Now, should I and Rashmika care about these trolls?”

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He also later spoke about the clash with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, which is releasing on October 15. Vijay called the hate against him ‘manufactured’ and ‘paid’, claiming that those who pay trolls will replace them with AI soon.