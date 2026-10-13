Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna protectively as they're mobbed by fans in Tirumala ahead of Ranabaali release

Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted visiting the Tirumala temple early on Tuesday. Rashmika, who missed the trailer launch of their upcoming film Ranabaali, accompanied her husband to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday evening. The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi spotted them at the temple earlier in the day. They were also mobbed by fans, with Vijay trying to protect Rashmika from it all.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Tirumala on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Benedict Garrett describes the chaos of being a Britisher on a Telugu film set; trauma from Ranabaali role almost making him cry | Interview)

Rashmika Mandanna visits Tirumala with Vijay Deverakonda

Videos posted by the paparazzi on social media show Vijay dressed in a traditional white silk kurta and pancha (dhoti). Rashmika opted for a yellow silk saree paired with a contrasting pink blouse. The couple was accompanied by their team and the temple authorities as they headed into the sanctum. While a few fans spotted them, their darshan was relatively easy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, as the couple headed out of the temple, they were spotted by fans who mobbed them for photographs and more. Even as their team tried to rush them towards their golf cart, Vijay could be seen protectively holding Rashmika as fans surrounded them. Even as Vijay tried to hold her close, Rashmika still indulged a few fans and shook their hands. Videos also show fans following their cart, with the temple authorities and their team keeping them at bay. Rashmika Mandanna skips Ranabaali trailer launch, meets CM Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, as the couple headed out of the temple, they were spotted by fans who mobbed them for photographs and more. Even as their team tried to rush them towards their golf cart, Vijay could be seen protectively holding Rashmika as fans surrounded them. Even as Vijay tried to hold her close, Rashmika still indulged a few fans and shook their hands. Videos also show fans following their cart, with the temple authorities and their team keeping them at bay. Rashmika Mandanna skips Ranabaali trailer launch, meets CM Vijay {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trailer of Ranabaali was launched in Hyderabad last Thursday, and Rashmika missed the event. She was busy shooting a film in Mumbai, with Vijay and the rest of the team present. After returning from Mumbai, Rashmika joined Vijay for Ranabaali promotions. The couple met CM Vijay on Monday evening in Chennai while promoting the film in Tamil Nadu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world,” wrote Vijay, posting pictures with the CM and adding, “One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)” Rashmika also posted pictures, ‘fangirling’ over Vijay.

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film, which will hit screens on October 16. It will clash with Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is releasing on October 15.