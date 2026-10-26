Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's team files cyber crime complaint in Hyderabad over online harassment, fake content targeting the couple

The team representing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media. The team wants the matter investigated, claiming that some of the material being shared online crosses the line from criticism to the deliberate spread of false information.

What did the complaint state?

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s team flags misleading posts, submits evidence to cyber police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a press release, a representative of the Virosh team submitted the complaint in person. It flags several forms of online content, including allegedly fabricated claims, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted harassment. The team has also provided links and supporting materials to help authorities examine the matter.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The complaint comes after online conversations about the couple, who were picked on following their recent appearance on a popular celebrity talk show. Addressing the discussion, the team said it respects people's right to express their opinions but believes that freedom of speech should not be used to pass off unverified or manipulated content as fact.

Deep Dive What did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s cybercrime complaint allege? The complaint flags allegedly fabricated claims, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted harassment circulating online. The team submitted links and supporting material for Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities to examine. Why did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s team file a cybercrime complaint? The team said some online content went beyond criticism by presenting allegedly false or manipulated material as fact. The complaint followed increased online discussion about the couple after their talk-show appearance. Is the complaint against criticism of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna? No. The team said it respects people’s right to express opinions and criticism; its concern is allegedly fabricated or misleading content presented as genuine information. It has asked authorities to investigate and said it may pursue legal remedies where necessary.

A formal complaint filed by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's team.

The team statement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In its statement, the Virosh team said, "While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its statement, the Virosh team said, "While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The team has also asked the authorities to look into whether the content could be part of a coordinated or paid campaign, if the evidence points in that direction. It said each instance of allegedly unlawful content being created, reposted or circulated would be examined separately, with legal remedies pursued wherever necessary.

The team stressed that the complaint was not about stopping people from expressing criticism or sharing their views about the actors. Its concern, it said, was the alleged circulation of fabricated material presented as genuine information. It has urged social media users to be careful about what they share and not treat speculation as fact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Virosh team has reiterated its intent to address the matter through legal channels to protect the reputations of both actors. The complaint has reportedly been received by the authorities, who will review the submitted material and decide on the next steps.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hit back at netizens

Earlier in the day, Rashmika Mandanna shared an eight-page statement addressing the backlash over her interview with Vijay Deverakonda. Calling those criticising them an “angry mob”, she defended their relationship and explained that Vijay's decision to take time before marriage was about getting to know each other better. Making her feelings clear, she wrote, “I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Rashmika also spoke about Vijay standing by her during difficult times and called out those targeting her family, describing their behaviour as bullying disguised as feminism.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay later responded to the criticism with a pointed social media post featuring a video and a photograph with Rashmika. Making it clear that the backlash had not affected their happiness, the actor expressed his love for her and had a blunt message for those questioning their relationship. He wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What was the controversy?

The conversation around their relationship picked up after their appearance on the last season of Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Vijay said Rashmika had to ask him 100 times to marry her, while she revealed that it took a year of conversations to convince him. Their comments quickly sparked debate on social media, with some users questioning whether Rashmika was more invested in the relationship than Vijay. The discussion has since grown, with old clips of the two actors from film promotions and past interviews resurfacing online. Some viewers believe these clips show a different side of Vijay, adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, and later in Dear Comrade in 2019. Their chemistry on screen led to years of speculation about their relationship, but the two largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight. They eventually got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding ceremonies that honoured both their Telugu and Kodava traditions. They were most recently seen in 2026 movie Ranabaali.