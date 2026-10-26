Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's team files cyber crime complaint in Hyderabad over online harassment, fake content targeting the couple

The complaint comes after online conversations about the couple, who were picked on following their recent appearance on a popular celebrity talk show. Addressing the discussion, the team said it respects people's right to express their opinions but believes that freedom of speech should not be used to pass off unverified or manipulated content as fact.

According to a press release, a representative of the Virosh team submitted the complaint in person. It flags several forms of online content, including allegedly fabricated claims, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted harassment. The team has also provided links and supporting materials to help authorities examine the matter.

The team representing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media. The team wants the matter investigated, claiming that some of the material being shared online crosses the line from criticism to the deliberate spread of false information.

The team statement In its statement, the Virosh team said, "While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts."

The team has also asked the authorities to look into whether the content could be part of a coordinated or paid campaign, if the evidence points in that direction. It said each instance of allegedly unlawful content being created, reposted or circulated would be examined separately, with legal remedies pursued wherever necessary.

The team stressed that the complaint was not about stopping people from expressing criticism or sharing their views about the actors. Its concern, it said, was the alleged circulation of fabricated material presented as genuine information. It has urged social media users to be careful about what they share and not treat speculation as fact.

The Virosh team has reiterated its intent to address the matter through legal channels to protect the reputations of both actors. The complaint has reportedly been received by the authorities, who will review the submitted material and decide on the next steps.