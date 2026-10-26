Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's team files cyber crime complaint in Hyderabad over online harassment, fake content targeting the couple
The complaint seeks an investigation into misleading claims and manipulated material, which the team says could damage the actors' reputations.
The team representing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media. The team wants the matter investigated, claiming that some of the material being shared online crosses the line from criticism to the deliberate spread of false information.
What did the complaint state?
According to a press release, a representative of the Virosh team submitted the complaint in person. It flags several forms of online content, including allegedly fabricated claims, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted harassment. The team has also provided links and supporting materials to help authorities examine the matter.
The complaint comes after online conversations about the couple, who were picked on following their recent appearance on a popular celebrity talk show. Addressing the discussion, the team said it respects people's right to express their opinions but believes that freedom of speech should not be used to pass off unverified or manipulated content as fact.
Deep Dive
The team statement
In its statement, the Virosh team said, "While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts."
The team has also asked the authorities to look into whether the content could be part of a coordinated or paid campaign, if the evidence points in that direction. It said each instance of allegedly unlawful content being created, reposted or circulated would be examined separately, with legal remedies pursued wherever necessary.
The team stressed that the complaint was not about stopping people from expressing criticism or sharing their views about the actors. Its concern, it said, was the alleged circulation of fabricated material presented as genuine information. It has urged social media users to be careful about what they share and not treat speculation as fact.
The Virosh team has reiterated its intent to address the matter through legal channels to protect the reputations of both actors. The complaint has reportedly been received by the authorities, who will review the submitted material and decide on the next steps.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hit back at netizens
Earlier in the day, Rashmika Mandanna shared an eight-page statement addressing the backlash over her interview with Vijay Deverakonda. Calling those criticising them an “angry mob”, she defended their relationship and explained that Vijay's decision to take time before marriage was about getting to know each other better. Making her feelings clear, she wrote, “I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Rashmika also spoke about Vijay standing by her during difficult times and called out those targeting her family, describing their behaviour as bullying disguised as feminism.
Vijay later responded to the criticism with a pointed social media post featuring a video and a photograph with Rashmika. Making it clear that the backlash had not affected their happiness, the actor expressed his love for her and had a blunt message for those questioning their relationship. He wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”
What was the controversy?
The conversation around their relationship picked up after their appearance on the last season of Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Vijay said Rashmika had to ask him 100 times to marry her, while she revealed that it took a year of conversations to convince him. Their comments quickly sparked debate on social media, with some users questioning whether Rashmika was more invested in the relationship than Vijay. The discussion has since grown, with old clips of the two actors from film promotions and past interviews resurfacing online. Some viewers believe these clips show a different side of Vijay, adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, and later in Dear Comrade in 2019. Their chemistry on screen led to years of speculation about their relationship, but the two largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight. They eventually got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding ceremonies that honoured both their Telugu and Kodava traditions. They were most recently seen in 2026 movie Ranabaali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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