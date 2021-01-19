IND USA
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda shares video of fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness’ with teaser

  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda is moved by the overwhelming response to the first look of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks his pan-Indian debut. The fiery poster introduced him as a boxer who is a deadly combination of a lion and tiger.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a video montage of fans celebrating the release of the Liger poster. There was mass hysteria, from people getting tattoos of the title to showering milk on life-size posters to people bursting crackers and playing the drums.

“My loves. Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me!” Vijay wrote in his caption, adding, “There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me.”

Vijay promised that the response to the teaser of Liger will be even bigger. “Listen & Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness!” he wrote.


Vijay became a household name with the success of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He won critical acclaim for his portrayal of a hot-headed surgeon who takes to the bottle to cope with heartbreak in Arjun Reddy.

Liger marks Vijay’s pan-Indian debut and also stars Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he wrote, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are!” He added, “For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen.”

Liger is being co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

