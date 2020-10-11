Gulshan Devaiah has snarky response to Vijay Deverakonda’s pro-dictatorship comments: ‘Suggest haircut to release some pressure on khopdi’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:44 IST

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to Vijay Deverakonda’s recent comments, in which the Arjun Reddy star implied that he is in favour of dictatorships. Vijay’s comments were controversial online.

Gulshan, sharing a snippet of the interview in which Vijay made the statements, wrote, “I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi,” and added an eye-rolling emoji. “I don’t even think everyone should be allowed to vote,” Vijay had said.

I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi 🙄 https://t.co/iohmBPfnjd — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 10, 2020

In an interview to Film Companion, Vijay had said that he thinks not everyone should be allowed to vote, and that dictatorship has its merits. “I won’t stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I’d like to be [a] dictator. I think that’s the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I’m having good intention[s], you don’t know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it’s going to pay off’. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy,” he had said.

Elaborating on the idea that only a few should be allowed to vote, Vijay had provided an analogy: “...Like so there is this concept that when you get on a plane and flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Like we should let the 300 people on the plane decide who is going to go on that plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the airlines decide who is most competent, or who understands the business or the best person possible to fly the plane.”

Also read: Gulshan Devaiah has snarky response to question ‘what is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance’, says ‘tweeting as Rangoli’

Gulshan recently made a snarky remark at the expense of Kangana Ranaut. When a Twitter user asked, “What is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance?”, Gulshan replied, “tweeting as Rangoli.”

Previously, in response to Kangana’s claims that there exists a ‘movie mafia’ in Bollywood that controls who succeeds and who fails, Gulshan had penned a special poem. “One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in, Eat some s**t, You jealous cretin. #jest,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more