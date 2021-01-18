Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster
The first look of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks south star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut, is here. The film has Ananya Panday in the lead role.
Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Sunday, Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, teased the title and first look reveal on Instagram stories. “Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core,” he wrote.
“In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all. Tomorrow, we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It's time to put your game face on,” he added.
Vijay reportedly plays a kickboxer with a stutter in Liger. He underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film and even went to Thailand to train in martial arts.
Last year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said that she wants to dub for Liger in other languages too. “My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible,” she said.
Apart from Liger, Vijay has a film with Sukumar in his kitty. Last year, announcing the film, he wrote on Twitter, “The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr.”
Meanwhile, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s next in her kitty, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out
- Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’
- Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it
- Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’
- Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan gets security as Tandav row heats up, Eijaz Khan quits Bigg Boss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajal Aggarwal shares 'best wedding pic', sweetest memory with husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares downside of an actor's life ‘apart from nepotism and movie mafia'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naseer said no when his mother asked whether he wanted Ratna to change religion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox