IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda is a crossbreed between tiger and lion, as the title suggests.
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda is a crossbreed between tiger and lion, as the title suggests.
bollywood

Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster

Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film has dropped its first poster and it plays as a 'crossbreed' between a lion and a tiger.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:16 AM IST

The first look of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks south star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut, is here. The film has Ananya Panday in the lead role.


Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Sunday, Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, teased the title and first look reveal on Instagram stories. “Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core,” he wrote.

“In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all. Tomorrow, we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It's time to put your game face on,” he added.

Vijay reportedly plays a kickboxer with a stutter in Liger. He underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film and even went to Thailand to train in martial arts.

Last year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said that she wants to dub for Liger in other languages too. “My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible,” she said.

Apart from Liger, Vijay has a film with Sukumar in his kitty. Last year, announcing the film, he wrote on Twitter, “The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr.”

Meanwhile, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s next in her kitty, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday vijay deverakonda

Related Stories

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a video from a dart game on Twitter.
Vijay Deverakonda has shared a video from a dart game on Twitter.
entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda laughs off his controversial ‘dictatorship’ remarks post backlash, calls himself ‘benevolent fun dictator’ in candid video

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 11, 2020 11:28 AM IST
Vijay Deverakonda has shared a candid video of himself on Twitter, in which he calls himself ‘the ‘benevolent fun dictator’. The video comes days after he expressed pro-dictatorship sentiments, which received backlash.
READ FULL STORY
Ananya Panday rang in the New Year in the Maldives.
Ananya Panday rang in the New Year in the Maldives.
bollywood

Ananya Panday doesn't care if it's too soon to post throwback pics from Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:10 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback pictures from her recent Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Blind.
Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Blind.
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra was in splits as Rajkummar Rao went on to interview her over dinner.
Priyanka Chopra was in splits as Rajkummar Rao went on to interview her over dinner.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has shared a glimpse of how he interviewed his The White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra over dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her film, Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her film, Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her film, Dhaakad. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and would release on October 1 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In her latest Instagram post, Sana Khan appreciated her husband Anas Saiyad for always encouraging her to stay on the path of good.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic has shared photos featuring father-in-law Himanshu who passed away on Saturday.
Natasa Stankovic has shared photos featuring father-in-law Himanshu who passed away on Saturday.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to Tiger Shroff's Casanova.
Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to Tiger Shroff's Casanova.
bollywood

Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared several precious pictures from her family album, including one from her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan's wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soni Razdan feels Rhea Chakraborty's time in jail has not ruined her chance of having a successful career in films.
Soni Razdan feels Rhea Chakraborty's time in jail has not ruined her chance of having a successful career in films.
bollywood

Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda is a crossbreed between tiger and lion, as the title suggests.
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda is a crossbreed between tiger and lion, as the title suggests.
bollywood

Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film has dropped its first poster and it plays as a 'crossbreed' between a lion and a tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan gets security as Tandav row heats up, Eijaz Khan quits Bigg Boss

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
From Saif Ali Khan's house getting security amid Tandav controversy to Eijaz Khan quitting Bigg Boss 14, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajal Aggarwal has shared many unseen pictures from her wedding.
Kajal Aggarwal has shared many unseen pictures from her wedding.
bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal shares 'best wedding pic', sweetest memory with husband

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Kajal Aggarwal shared many unseen photos from her wedding and personal album during an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut said that night shifts are taking a toll on her body.
Kangana Ranaut said that night shifts are taking a toll on her body.
bollywood

Kangana shares downside of an actor's life ‘apart from nepotism and movie mafia'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:52 AM IST
In a new tweet, Kangana Ranaut talked about the drawback of an actor's life, 'apart from nepotism and movie mafia'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli has changed his Twitter bio.
Virat Kohli has changed his Twitter bio.
bollywood

Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Virat Kohli, who recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Anushka Sharma, has changed his bio on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naseeruddin Shah says he hoped his marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah would set a precedent when it came to inter-faith marriages.
Naseeruddin Shah says he hoped his marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah would set a precedent when it came to inter-faith marriages.
bollywood

Naseer said no when his mother asked whether he wanted Ratna to change religion

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Naseeruddin Shah has addressed how a rift is being caused among communities in the name of 'love jihad'. He gave the example of his own marriage with Ratna Pathak Shah and how he had hoped it would set a good precedent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tabu has shared a message with her followers on Instagram.
Tabu has shared a message with her followers on Instagram.
bollywood

Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:30 PM IST
After Esha Deol, Tabu has also informed her fans that her Instagram account has been hacked. She took to Instagram Stories to share a cautionary message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP