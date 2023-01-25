Vijay makes rare appearance at Varisu's success party, celebrates with Rashmika Mandanna and film’s team. See pics

Actor Vijay’s latest release Varisu is inching closer to grossing ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office. The film's team threw a success party to celebrate the grand success over the weekend and it was attended by the cast and crew. (Also Read | Varisu box office: Vijay’s film crosses ₹250 crore worldwide in 11 days)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar took to Twitter to share pictures from the success bash. The film featured Radikaa’s husband Sarath Kumar in a key role. Vijay, who stayed away from the film’s promotions, was in attendance at the success party. Rashmika Mandanna was also seen posing for pictures at the party.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, the key actors as well as director Vamshi Paidipally, composer SS Thaman and producer Dil Raju were present. For the occasion, Vijay wore a blue shirt and black denims. Rashmika opted for a black outfit---shirt and trousers. Sharing a string of pictures from the party, Radikaa tweeted, "A fun evening watching the team bond together with so much of laughter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varisu is a family drama about the youngest son taking over his father’s business empire while dealing with stiff opposition from his two elder brothers. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also marked Vijay's debut in Telugu as the film was also shot in the language along with its Tamil version.

Last week, Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally was called out for his angry reaction over some criticism that the film has a heavy daily serial hangover. In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Vamshi asked people who criticise to know and understand the hard work that goes into making films. His response was received with stiff opposition by many people on social media.

“You know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in to entertain audiences? Brother, it’s not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making,” Vamshi said. The film was also dubbed and released in Hindi. As per trade sources, it registered a very good first week of its theatrical run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10