Yashoda box office day 4 collection: Film earns 22 cr globally, fares better than most big-budget Telugu movies in US

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Telugu thriller Yashoda, which is about a surrogacy scam, has grossed ₹22 crore globally in just four days since its release. In the US, where the film has already been declared a hit, it has minted $450K ( ₹3.2 crore) and has set its eyes to breach the half-million mark on Tuesday. (Also Read | Yashoda movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in familiar but engaging thriller)

In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who risks her life to save young pregnant women from a surrogacy scam. The film, directed by Hari-Harish, has also been dubbed and released in Tamil.

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that the film has grossed ₹22 crore worldwide. “Yashoda has really clicked at the box office. The film’s core theme about surrogacy and Samantha taking up a role that has good scope for action has really worked wonders with the audiences. After four days of run, the film has collected ₹22 crore at the box office. In the US, the film is having a remarkable run and has collected better than most big-budget Telugu films from this year,” Trinath said.

Trinath went on to add that this is Samantha’s third female-centric film that has clicked in a row after U-Turn and Oh Baby. Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Murali Sharma in key roles.

During the promotion of Yashoda, Samantha opened up about her health. Recalling the journey she went through battling her condition, an emotional Samantha also clarified that she’s not at a life-threatening stage.

A clip from her promotional interview surfaced on social media in which she turned emotional. Samantha had said, “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON