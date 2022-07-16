Aamir Khan says 'done, lock karo' as Karan Kundrra 'offers' him mother-in-law's role in TV serial. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan agreed to do the role of a 'mother-in-law' when he appeared on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Taking to Instagram, Colors TV shared a brief promo clip in which Aamir stood next to Tejasswi Prakash. The clip also featured her boyfriend-actor and host of the show Karan Kundrra. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi moves Aamir Khan to tears, hugs Naga Chaitanya at Laal Singh Chaddha preview)

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash told Aamir, "Is scene mein aap saas ho (In this scene you are the mother-in-law)." Aamir made a face and then sat on the floor of the stage. He said, "Saas boss hai na? Woh baithegi (Mother-in-law is the boss right? She will sit)."

As Tejasswi said a line, Aamir made faces and expressed his shock. After it ended, Karan came on to the stage and said, "Producer ka phone aaya hai for saas ke role k liye (Producer called offering you the role of mother-in-law)." Aamir replied, "Done, done. Lock karo (Seal the deal)."

In the video, Aamir wore blue and white ethnic wear. Tejasswi was dressed in a navy blue gown while Karan opted for a white shirt, grey blazer and black pants. The video was shared with the caption, "Kaise mila Aamir ko iss mazedaar serial mein saas ka role (How did Aamir get the mother-in-law's role in this serial)? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye (To know, watch) #DanceDeewaneJuniors #SemiFinale on Saturday aur #GrandFinale on Sunday, raat 10.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot @tejasswiprakash @kkundrra #AamirKhan."

Aamir appeared on the show a few weeks ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The film is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Recently, Aamir organised a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and in Hyderabad. Several pictures surfaced online in which Aamir watched the film with them. Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan also attended the screening.

