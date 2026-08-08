Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol question Amitabh Bachchan over KBC 18's ‘Sochna Padega’ theme; Big B has a witty reply. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, and this time, he has promised to make the game tougher. After teasing the new season with "Is baar sochna padega", the makers have now dropped a promo featuring Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol as the first guests. Aamir is curious to know what exactly contestants will have to think about this season, prompting a witty response from Big B.

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan's fun banter

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol are the first guests on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 18.

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The promo shows Aamir asking Big B, "Aapne kaha hai aapne promo mein, sochna padega, btaa dijiye sir kya sochna padega? (You said in the promo, 'Sochna padega.' Sir, please tell us, what will we have to think about?)" The host replies, "Aisa hai sir mujhe dekhne se aapko koi fayda nahi hoga (Looking at me won't benefit you)." Their fun banter continues, with Big B saying, "Itna asaan nahi hone waala hai (It's not going to be so easy)." Aamir agrees and adds, "Waqai sochna padega (We definitely will have to think more)."

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{{^usCountry}} This will mark Sunny Deol’s first appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor will be joined by producer Aamir Khan to promote their upcoming film, Batwara 1947. Fans expressed excitement at seeing Sunny on KBC for the first time. One social media user commented, “It's so good to see both Aamir & Sunny sitting on hot seat!” About Batwara 1947 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will mark Sunny Deol’s first appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor will be joined by producer Aamir Khan to promote their upcoming film, Batwara 1947. Fans expressed excitement at seeing Sunny on KBC for the first time. One social media user commented, “It's so good to see both Aamir & Sunny sitting on hot seat!” About Batwara 1947 {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the period drama is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur. The film marks Preity’s return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.

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The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It has also been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

About KBC 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, followed by weekday episodes from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.