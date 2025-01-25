AAP channels 'India's Got Latent' in latest jab at BJP, teases satirical parody video. Watch

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a parody video targeting the BJP on their official Instagram account. Titled ‘BJP’s Got Latent' it took aim at the several leaders of the party and their controversial remarks. It was in response to the BJP's Delhi's Got Latent, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. (Also read: Delhi poll: AAP's new campaign poster features Rahul Gandhi in ‘dishonest’ list) The AAP released a video titled BJPs' Got Latent on their Instagram account.

BJP's Got Latent

The title of the latest jab at BJP is inspired by comedian Samay Raina's well-known YouTube programme, India's Got Latent, a popular show where people from all over the country showcase their talent in standup comedy and perform in front of an audience. Several celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Bharti Singh, Avika Gor and more have attended the show as judges.

In the video shared on AAP's Instagram account, a voiceover adds that this show will cover the ‘unnecessary’ and ‘nikamme (useless)’ people who have got no point in relation to Delhi, just like BJP. It included recent controversial comments made by BJP New Delhi assembly constituency candidate Parvesh Verma and BJP's Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

“It's a wild show. In this show, some BJP members will come to showcase their talent. They will have only 90 seconds to display their talent. So sit tight and watch BJP's Got Latent,” said the voiceover.

More details

The video did not mention whether there would be more to this program or if it was only meant to be a tease. Several users in the comments hilariously reacted to the edit.

This was a response to BJP's jab at Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi's Got Latent, where they had slammed his promises for a better cleanliness drive in Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly Elections will take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.