Delhi poll: AAP's new campaign poster features Rahul Gandhi in ‘dishonest’ list

A new campaign poster released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of February 5 Delhi assembly election featured Congress MP Rahul Gandhi among the “dishonest” who will not be spared by its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Innovative poster campaigns, even inspired by Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, is a unique feature in Delhi assembly election campaigns.(AAP/X)

While the AAP and opposition BJP have been using innovative campaign themes for some time, this is the first time that the ruling party in Delhi has featured Rahul Gandhi among those deemed “dishonest” by it.

The AAP and Congress are part of opposition bloc 'INDIA', however, are not fighting the Delhi election together.

“Kejriwal ki imandari sare beyimano par padegi bhari [Kejriwal's honesty will take on the dishonest],” reads the poster, which also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other BJP leaders like Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva etc.

While the Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc at the national level, both are locked in a fierce contest for the Delhi assembly election. Alliance partners, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress also backed AAP over the Congress, further increasing friction between the two parties.

The Congress has been cornering the AAP over lack of development in Delhi and its alleged corruption, citing the delay in tabling reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the Delhi assembly and the alleged scam over now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Alka Lamba on Saturday challenged Kejriwal to quit the INDIA bloc. “Congress party is standing strong with 100 MPs and Arvind Kejriwal is the one who gave all the 7 seats to BJP. You (Kejriwal) were begging in front of us for alliance during the Lok Sabha elections. Congress made the biggest mistake by forming an alliance with your party for the 7 seats in Delhi. Congress party had to face a huge loss because of this,” Lamba alleged.

The AAP has been accusing the Congress of being in a “secret alliance” with the BJP in Delhi. Its spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the Congress party took money from BJP to contest the elections.

“On the issue of the BJP distributing black money, voter addition-deletion issue, the Congress party is silent. They are silent on the black deeds of the BJP. They (Congress) should declare their unholy alliance with BJP openly,” she alleged.