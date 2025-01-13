Arvind Kejriwal vs Rahul Gandhi in Delhi: 'Fighting to save Congress'

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit back at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter's fight is about saving the Congress, not the country. Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal(PTI file photo)

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Delhi's Seelampur where he drew a parallel between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi said Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in the same way as the BJP leader. He accused them of making false promises.

The Congress leader also claimed Arvind Kejriwal failed to make Delhi free of corruption.

"Do you remember Delhi when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of the national capital?... Arvind Kejriwal had said he would clean Delhi and make it corruption-free. There is so much pollution in Delhi... Did Arvind Kejriwal make Delhi corruption-free? Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in the same way as PM Modi does and makes false promises to the people," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi don't want to give backward communities, Dalits, tribals and minorities their rights.

"Prime Minister Modi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal do not even speak about caste census. Both want backward communities, Dalits, tribals and minorities to not get their rights... You should ask Prime Minister Modi and Arvind Kejriwal whether they support caste census or not... After the Congress government is formed in Delhi, we will conduct a caste census in the national capital," he added.

He also accused them of having failed to curb inflation.

“Inflation is at its peak. Poor people are becoming poorer and rich people are becoming richer. Ambani and Adani do marketing for PM Modi. Have you ever seen PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal saying anything about Adani? ...We don't want a country of billionaires,” he said.

The Delhi assembly election will take place in a single phase on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

With inputs from ANI