‘PM Modi, Kejriwal failed to reduce inflation': Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of having “failed” to reduce inflation. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ public meeting at Zero Pushta, in Seelampur area ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

"Inflation is at its peak. Poor people are becoming poorer and rich people are becoming richer. Ambani and Adani do marketing for PM Modi. Have you ever seen PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal saying anything about Adani? ...We don't want a country of billionaires,” ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying at the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally in Delhi's Seelampur area.

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said,"People of BJP and RSS are destroying the Constitution. They are spreading hatred... We travelled 4000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to save the Constitution."

“Prime Minister Modi, BJP and RSS attack Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution every day... Only love will defeat hatred in the country...I don't want an India where the billionaires can do anything. People like Ambani and Adani have bought the whole nation and controlled all the businesses,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi attacked AAP convenor Kejriwal, also a member of the INDIA bloc, saying,"Kejriwal spread clean Delhi propaganda, promised to turn it into Paris, eradicate corruption, but pollution, inflation on rise."

Both the Congress and AAP are contesting the Delhi elections alone.

“People should ask Kejriwal if he wants reservation for the backward, caste census. Make Congress victorious, will ensure development as we did in past; neither Kejriwal, nor BJP can do what we can," Gandhi was quoted by PTI as saying.

Delhi assembly election schedule



The assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 5.

The Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, was wiped out by Kejriwal's AAP, then a new political party.

The AAP secured a massive win in 2015 and 2020 elections, winning 67 and 62 seats respectively. The AAP is pitted against the BJP, the principal opposition party in the national capital.

The AAP, having failed to win a single seat in the past two polls, is eyeing a comeback. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)