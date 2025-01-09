'Why Arvind Kejriwal is not wearing white cap anymore': Alka Lamba takes dig at AAP chief

Alka Lamba, the Congress candidate in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, on Thursday claimed that Delhi CM Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal are losing the Delhi elections. New Delhi, Oct 28 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) President Alka Lamba addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain) (ANi Pic Service)

Speaking to ANI, Lamba, who left AAP in 2019, also questioned why Arvind Kejriwal was not wearing the “white cap” which he used to sport during the Indian Against Corruption movement.

“...Why is Arvind Kejriwal not wearing the 'white cap' which he used to wear in the Ramlila Ground?... Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi are losing the elections...The people of the Kalkaji Assembly constituency are living in worse conditions...” Lamba told ANI.

She said that Kejriwal was seeking support from chief ministers of other states to win the elections. Lamba also accused the AAP of being the “B team” of the BJP in Delhi.

Also Read | BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of insulting Purvanchali voters: ‘How dare you…’

“...Today, the former CM (Arvind Kejriwal) is seeking support from the Chief Ministers of other states to save his ship instead of asking for votes based on his work...BJP has formed its B team (AAP) to oust Congress from the state and the country. ...”

She also said that Delhi CM Atishi is asking for votes based on the work of former CM Kejriwal.

"Atishi is not asking for votes based on her work, she is asking for votes based on the work of the former CM...Arvind Kejriwal will soon go to jail...Arvind Kejriwal insulted the current CM by calling him a temporary CM...Our fight is with AAP...The people of Delhi are trusting the Congress party," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Ramesh Bidhuri to be replaced? Unease in BJP ahead of Delhi election

Delhi elections



The Delhi assembly election will be held in a single phase on December 5. A three-cornered contest is on cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 seats, BJP won 8, while Congress failed to win any seats.

Also Read | Delhi election: It's AAP's Atishi vs BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri vs Congress' Alka Lamba in Kalkaji