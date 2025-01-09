BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of insulting Purvanchali voters: ‘How dare you…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of insulting ‘Purvanchalis’, referring to the people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI file photo)

“Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have a history of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand...How did you (Arvind Kejriwal) dare to call people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand as fake...The promises of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are fake...The people of Purvanchal will take revenge on 5th February,” ANI quoted BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as saying at a press conference.

Purvanchalis are people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who have been settled in Delhi for decades and form a significant portion of the city's voters.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva too hit out at the former chief minister, saying,"Arvind Kejriwal has been continuously insulting the people of Purvanchal. He is filled with hatred towards the people of UP and Bihar."

ALSO READ: Bihar deputy CM urges Purvanchalis to hold AAP govt accountable in Delhi

“Today he called the people of Purvanchal 'fake voters'...People of UP and Bihar have a big role in the development of the national capital...People of Delhi will take revenge for the insult of the people of UP and Bihar by voting against you,” he added.

What Kejriwal said?

Kejriwal and Delhi chief minister Atishi met the Election Commission on Thursday. While interacting with the reporters after the meeting, the AAP convenor said,"Our main issues were that 5,500 votes are ready to be removed in New Delhi Assembly constituency between December 15 and January 7. Total votes are 1 lakh, and 5.5 per cent have been listed to be removed in 22 days. Obviously, there is some wrongdoing."

“All those, on whose names applications were filed to remove their votes, denied that they never filed any such application. This means there is a big fraud going on. We also told them that between Dec 15 and Jan 8, applications for 13,000 new votes have been filed in New Delhi... Obviously, they are bringing people from UP and Bihar to create fake votes,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The Delhi assembly election will be held in a single phase on December 5. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)