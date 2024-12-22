Bihar deputy CM urges Purvanchalis to hold AAP govt accountable in Delhi

Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, accusing it of neglecting critical issues such as water, sewage, and road infrastructure and neglecting the interests of the Purvanchali community. Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Choudhary said longstanding issues such as water scarcity, sewage mismanagement, and deteriorating road infrastructure remain unresolved in Delhi despite the AAP being in power for over a decade and appealed to the Purvanchali community, who are a significant voter base in Delhi, to hold the AAP government accountable for what he described as a lack of meaningful development and a disregard for the basic needs of the people.

Choudhary went on to criticise former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, claiming, “During Covid, former Delhi chief minister said people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh must return to their home states.”

He further alleged that the AAP was attempting to endorse Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants while neglecting the interests of the Purvanchali community. “On the Purvanchal issue, the AAP government is trying to include Rohingyas and Bangladeshis,” he said.

Choudhary accused the INDIA alliance, of which the AAP is a part, of being unconcerned with the development of Delhi or the welfare of its citizens. “The people of the INDIA alliance are not concerned about whether Delhi has access to water, proper employment, or infrastructure,” he said.

He also criticised the AAP leadership’s approach toward women’s welfare. “There were two major announcements for women, but the chief minister didn’t make them. Instead, the announcement came from a party leader. This is nothing short of a dishonour to women,” he said.

Choudhary asserted that the people of Delhi know who is genuinely working for their betterment. “The people of Delhi know who is doing real work for the betterment of the city,” he said.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is advancing, and so is Delhi,” he said.

Praising BJP president JP Nadda, he said, “JP Nadda was born in Bihar, and from the beginning of his political career, he has worked for the well-being of the people of Bihar.”

“For 10 to 12 years, they (AAP) have had the government in Delhi, but there is no work to show for it. The Purvanchal community must give a fitting reply to this,” he concluded.

There was no immediate reaction available from AAP to Choudhary’s allegations.