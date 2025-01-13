Delhi polls: Kejriwal claims shoes, jackets, spectacles distributed in Kidwai Nagar, moves EC

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission on Monday and alleged that some politicians had been distributing goods in the national capital's Kidwai Nagar. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and leader Awadh Ojha leave the Election Commission office.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal, who has alleged manipulation in the voters' list of the New Delhi constituency, alleged that blankets, shoes and jackets were distributed to influence voters in the area. He demanded the suspension of the local district magistrate.

"Yesterday, blankets were distributed in Kidwai Nagar, shoes, jackets were distributed, money was distributed, spectacles were distributed. Local DM's report says nothing is happening. So we said that this means that the local DM is involved. We requested that the DM should be suspended and this kind of activity should be stopped," he said.

He said the Election Commission has assured him that these activities will be stopped.

"The Election Commission has also assured us that all these activities will be stopped, so we are very grateful to the Election Commission for their response," Kejriwal added.

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that his rival in the New Delhi constituency, Parvesh Verma, had been distributing money. He had also demanded from the poll panel to bar Verma from contesting the election.

Arvind Kejriwal is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit in the Delhi polls.

'EC promises action on Avadh Ojha's concerns'

Arvind Kejriwal also addressed the issue of voter registration of their Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha.

"The Election Commission has ordered to shift the vote of Awadh Ojha, and he will be the voter and will be able to cast his vote. He will be able to file his nomination too." Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Rajyasabha MP Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present with Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

With inputs from ANI