Rahul Gandhi takes ‘Paris Wali Dilli’ jibe at Arvind Kejriwal| Video

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi once again took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, mocking his past promise to “make Delhi as beautiful as Paris, London”. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

In a video shared by the Congress leader on X, Gandhi is seen walking next to a canal in Delhi.

“This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi - Delhi like Paris,” Gandhi captioned the video.

“The situation is the same everywhere,” Rahul Gandhi said in the video.

What Kejriwal said in 2019?

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal had promised to make Delhi as beautiful as other capital cities of the world if the AAP won all seven seats in the capital.



“Today in Delhi, one can see filth and garbage everywhere. Many of you must have travelled abroad. Take as examples the capitals of other countries. For instance, Paris, London, Washington, Tokyo and those of other developed nations. Such beautiful cities they are. Can’t we make Delhi beautiful? Yes we can,” he had said.

"If we [the AAP-led government] can improve Delhi’s hospitals and schools and connect the whole city with CCTV cameras among other achievements, we can make Delhi free of filth and garbage too. But friends, the MCDs do not come under the Delhi government. If Delhi becomes a full state, we will make the city so clean that you will be proud of Delhi," Kejriwal, who was then serving as the Delhi chief minister, said.

Kejriwal vs Rahul Gandhi war of words

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi attacked Kejriwal at a rally in Delhi's Seelampur.

“Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Just like Modi ji's propaganda of making false promises, he is following the same strategy.... Pollution, corruption and inflation are on the rise in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal hit back by saying,"His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country."

The Delhi assembly election will be held on February 5, and votes will be counted on February 8.

(With PTI inputs)