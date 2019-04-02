Will make Delhi as beautiful as Paris, London if we win all seven seats: CM

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make the city clean and attractive like other capitals of the world, provided his party won all seven seats in the coming elections.

While Kejriwal pitched for full statehood of Delhi, the party’s primary poll plank, he went on to tell a public gathering in Delhi Cantonment area on how the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) in the national capital were ruled by the BJP and accused them of being ignorant and leaving Delhi unclean.

“Today in Delhi, one can see filth and garbage everywhere. Many of you must have travelled abroad. Take as examples the capitals of other countries. For instance, Paris, London, Washington, Tokyo and those of other developed nations. Such beautiful cities they are. Can’t we make Delhi beautiful? Yes we can,” he said. “If we [the AAP-led government] can improve Delhi’s hospitals and schools and connect the whole city with CCTV cameras among other achievements, we can make Delhi free of filth and garbage too. But friends, the MCDs do not come under the Delhi government. If Delhi becomes a full state, we will make the city so clean that you will be proud of Delhi.”

The Delhi CM also reiterated better policing, jobs, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 08:14 IST