Arvind Kejriwal's ‘jugalbandi’ dig at BJP: ‘One line about Rahul Gandhi and…'

The Delhi assembly election will witness a “jugalbandi” between the ‘long-time’ alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, said Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in his latest jibe at the Opposition. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal's statement comes after BJP leader Amit Malviya responded to his "save to fight Congress" remark while responding to Rahul Gandhi's Monday speech in which he had targeted the AAP chief for failing to fulfil his promises.

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a war of words on Monday, with the Aam Aadmi Party supremo saying that the Congress MP's fight is about saving his party, while the former's is about saving the country.

Rahul Gandhi had hit out at Arvind Kejriwal saying that he failed to reduce inflation in the national capital and raised questions on his support to caste census.

Following the Congress MP's remarks, the AAP chief had posted on X, "Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country."

His post received a sharp response from BJP's IT cell head, who said, "Worry about the country later, save your New Delhi seat now."

Kejriwal quickly hit back and said, "Great. I said just one line about Rahul Gandhi and the reply is coming from the BJP. Look how much trouble the BJP is facing. Perhaps this Delhi election will expose the Jugalbandi going on behind the scenes between Congress and BJP for years."

Delhi is headed towards a three-way electoral battle, where AAP is looking to retain its power for a third term and the BJP is trying to overthrow the party out of office, and so is Congress.

The 70-member assembly of the national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.

During his public address at Delhi's Seelampur, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the saffron party.

"Inflation is at its peak. Poor people are becoming poorer and rich people are becoming richer. Ambani and Adani do marketing for PM Modi. Have you ever seen PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal saying anything about Adani? ...We don't want a country of billionaires,” Rahul Gandhi had said at the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally.

He had further said that people should ask whether he wants caste census for the backward community. "Make Congress victorious, will ensure development as we did in past; neither Kejriwal, nor BJP can do what we can," Rahul said.

In the 2015 and 2020 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had secured a massive victory with 67 and 62 seats respectively. Kejriwal's AAP was the one to throw Congress out of power in Delhi in 2013.

(with ANI inputs)