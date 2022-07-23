Aasif Sheikh reveals that Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai’s actor Deepesh Bhan died of brain hemorrhage: Blood was coming out of his eyes

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday morning while playing cricket. Bhan, 43, played Malkhan on the show since its inception. His co-star and veteran actor Aasif Sheikh revealed to us that Bhan suffered a brain hemorrhage. Bhan was supposed to shoot for the slapstick comedy. As per Sheikh, Bhan went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building’s compound at Dahisar.

“He bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while and fell down. He never got up,” Sheikh shares. The hospital where Bhan was rushed to was hardly five minutes away from his residence, but he was announced dead on arrival. .

“There was blood coming out of his eyes, it’s a clear sign of brain haemorrhage. The doctor said it’s a sure shot of brain haemorrhage. He must have not eaten anything in the morning, then while playing cricket bhaga hoga, blood pressure shoot up hogaya hoga. He immediately fell down. After 40, you should slow down a little bit and not exert yourself too much,” Sheikh narrates.

The entire cast and crew visited Bhan’s residence in the afternoon. A funeral is expected to be slated in the evening.

Sheikh reveals that he is still not come to terms with the tragic news. He also adds Bhan had “blood pressure issues” however, did a full body checkup just a few days ago and seemed all fine. “He was such a hyper (active) boy. He always used to make reels on set. I don’t know ab kaam kaise karenge. It’s going to be a tough time for all of us.”

Bhan is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2019 and an eighteen month old son.