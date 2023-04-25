Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare dance together and recreate Andaz Apna Apna song; fans say ‘Purest bond Shibdu’. Watch

Popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, who are known as Shibdu by their fans because of their strong friendship, took to Instagram to share a dance video to the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, from the film Andaz Apna Apna. Fans took to the comments to gush about the cute dance video. (Also read: Abdu Rozik shares wholesome, inspiring post about 'growing' despite doctors telling him he never will)

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare teamed up for a cute dance video that was shared on Instagram.

Shiv and Abdu were two of the most known faces in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 16, where along with some of the other contestants like Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, they had formed their own gang and were known by the name of Mandali. After the show ended, Abdu Rozik had hinted that all is not well between him and other mandali members, and said ‘mandali khatam.’ Shiv Thakare reacted to the same and tweeted, '#HaqSeMandali… ‘Always Forever.’

Now, both Shiv and Abdu took to Instagram to share a cute dance video to the iconic song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, which was originally filmed on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In the video, both Abdu and Shiv even wore coordinating black and white outfits. They were seen greeting each other first and then running around in a hallway, while also doing some quirky dance steps together. The duo also engaged in a cute pillow fight together in the video. The caption to the post read with a simple hashtag of Shibdu with a red heart emoticon.

Reacting to the dance video on Instagram, many fans wrote in the comments. One comment read, "Love love love you two," while another fan said, "Brotherly love!" Several fans also commented with red heart emoticons. "PUREST BOND SHIBDU!" said another fan. A comment also read, “Awww.....my babies....love u both so much ...#ShiBdu." "This is unexpected video (laughing face emoticon) Abdu is happy, we are happy (red heart emoticons)," said another.

Earlier this month, Abdu had shared an inspiring post about ‘growing’ even after doctors told him he wouldn't. He had posted a photo of himself in a car and wrote in the caption, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!”

MC Stan was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 in the grand finale hosted by Salman Khan on February 12. Shiv Thakare was named the show's first runner-up by host Salman, and was followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the second runner-up.

