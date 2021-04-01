Abhinav Kohli rues 'condition of man in society', says Shweta Tiwari is cruel to him: 'Every time she would call police'

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently spoke at length about her failed marriages and ex-husbands in an interview. She said that her second husband Abhinav Kohli tried to ruin her reputation through his social media posts.

Shweta also mentioned how her children had to suffer for her bad choices in men. While her elder daughter Palak saw her mother get abused in her marriage, her four-year-old son Reyansh had to learn what police and court judges are.

Now, Abhinav has hit back at Shweta in an interview of his own. He has said that she would not allow him to meet their son and even called the police on him every time he tried to.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Now, my question is that who has called the police? Who has called the police as a muscle power to try and dissuade me from going to that house?"

Abhinav also rued the 'condition of man' in the world. "You see, the condition of a man in society today and internationally also, that you can be thrown out of the house and you cannot sleep with your child anymore because the lady of the house wishes so. This is very cruel. Every time, I would try and go, you (Shweta) would call the police, so how does he (Reyansh) learn about the police? I mean, I don't know what to say," he said.

In her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta had said, "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me.”

Shweta had accused Abhinav of domestic violence against her. The television actor has been married and separated twice.