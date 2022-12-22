Abhinav Shukla reacts to argument between IndiGo crew member, passenger: It's aircraft, not a flying restaurant

Actor Abhinav Shukla has reacted to the video of a heated argument between a passenger and an Indigo air hostess, on a Delhi-bound international flight. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Abhinav wrote, "I have traveled the globe, out of all Asian and especially Indian cabin crew is the most courteous! Plz prebook your meals, it's aircraft, not a flying restaurant and fellow pax plz offer your meals to someone so hungry. Cabin Crew is not your servant, they are trained to save you in emergency!" (Also Read | Rubina Dilaik wishes Abhinav Shukla with pictures on birthday)

Several fans agreed with Abhinav and spoke about their own experiences. A person tweeted, "Agree, have had few experiences with international cabin crew giving awkward stares or being rude and even tossing out meal boxes as if we were playing catch, but not had any unpleasant experience with Indian cabin crew." "Yes! You are so right Abhinav, cabin crew is not your servant. Each of us are serving each other by one way or the other. People should respect everyone's job cabin crew is only there to help us or serve us at their best so please respect that," wrote a Twitter user.

A tweet read, "Thanks Abhinav for speaking on this this was much needed I have just seen that video, basically the problem is people treat crew members as their staff but no they are not your staff they are just an employee and be always there to serve us at their best." "I am an x cabin crew myself. Thank you for understanding and making people understand this. We are trained to help you in emergencies, not their inflight to serve you with water and food only. Please respect the cabin attendants," said another person.

In the video, the crew member told a passenger not to shout. "You pointed a finger at me and you are yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you, please try to understand that there is a cart, there are counters uplifted. We can always serve what you want," she said as per news agency ANI. Later, she also said, "I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here. Your boarding pass shows...Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant."

Abhinav often shares tweets speaking about current issues. The actor has featured in several films, serials, and web series. Last year, he was a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Fans saw him in Wanderlust and Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene this year.

