Abhinav Shukla's cousin is paralysed after he was beaten up, Bigg Boss 14 contestant says they struggled to file an FIR

Abhinav Shukla has revealed that his cousin was brutally beaten up and is now paralysed. While the cousin was in the ICU for a month, the former Bigg Boss contestant said that they had to struggle to get an FIR registered in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Sharing pictures of his cousin on the hospital bed, Abhinav tweeted, "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die. Somehow he survived. Spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd."

Abhinav got a quick response to his tweet. IPS officer Surendra Lamba wrote to him, "@ashukla09 Please ask them to get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensuring justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !" Abhinav thanked the officer and wrote, "Thank you, sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind."

The official handles of Punjab Police and Gurdaspur Police also responded to Abhinav to inform him that he must get in touch with Pathankot Police.

Fans flooded Abhinav's timeline to wish a speedy recovery to his cousin. One of them wrote, "Oh my God!!! Hoping his life is out of danger now. I pray God gives him the strength to recover soon. And to the authorities, please look into this matter. Justice should be done and guilty should be punished severely." Another one tweeted, "Praying for his speedy recovery. May justice be provided soon. Stay strong and fight till the justice is served."

