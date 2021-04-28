Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Shukla shares old pic with brother, recalls their mother clubbed birthdays: 'Mom had one less day of cleaning'
tv

Abhinav Shukla shares old pic with brother, recalls their mother clubbed birthdays: 'Mom had one less day of cleaning'

Abhinav Shukla has shared a childhood picture that also features his mother and brother. He recalled that their mother would club their birthdays for celebrations.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla shared a childhood picture also featuring his mother and elder brother.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has shared a childhood picture that featured his mother as well as his elder brother. In the photo, both he and his brother are wearing white shirts as they cut their respective birthday cakes.

Taking to Instagram, he captioned the post, "I dont know which birthday of mine that was , but i am 27 Sept, my brother is 1st Oct so my Mom always had a great idea to club the Birthday Parties, those times were simple, but also my mom had 1 less day of cleaning our mess! That was the idea i guess."

Celebs and his fans poured their love in the comments section. Writer Gautam Hegde wrote, "Those wise protruding ears. Aai says the ones with those are very intelligent." Reacting to his comment, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik said, "@hegdeg I second that , with my experience." A fan wrote, "Kudos to your mom for raising such brilliant men !!" Another commented, "So cute!!" A third fan said, "Mummy Radha shuklaji she is very humble.lots of love to her."

Abhinav and Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and the latter bagged the winner's trophy. After exiting the house, Rubina had said that the couple has developed a new sense of understanding in their relationship. During their journey on the show, the couple opened up about their marital troubles and revealed they were heading for a divorce before deciding to join Bigg Boss.

Also Read: I’m doing whatever little I can to help others in need, says Vishal Dadlani

Recently, Abhinav had pulled down a website that had the contact details of many actors, including his wife. He had tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !" Sharing a development he wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has shared a childhood picture that featured his mother as well as his elder brother. In the photo, both he and his brother are wearing white shirts as they cut their respective birthday cakes.

Taking to Instagram, he captioned the post, "I dont know which birthday of mine that was , but i am 27 Sept, my brother is 1st Oct so my Mom always had a great idea to club the Birthday Parties, those times were simple, but also my mom had 1 less day of cleaning our mess! That was the idea i guess."

Celebs and his fans poured their love in the comments section. Writer Gautam Hegde wrote, "Those wise protruding ears. Aai says the ones with those are very intelligent." Reacting to his comment, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik said, "@hegdeg I second that , with my experience." A fan wrote, "Kudos to your mom for raising such brilliant men !!" Another commented, "So cute!!" A third fan said, "Mummy Radha shuklaji she is very humble.lots of love to her."

Abhinav and Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and the latter bagged the winner's trophy. After exiting the house, Rubina had said that the couple has developed a new sense of understanding in their relationship. During their journey on the show, the couple opened up about their marital troubles and revealed they were heading for a divorce before deciding to join Bigg Boss.

Also Read: I’m doing whatever little I can to help others in need, says Vishal Dadlani

Recently, Abhinav had pulled down a website that had the contact details of many actors, including his wife. He had tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !" Sharing a development he wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhinav shukla bigg boss 14 bigg boss rubina dilaik rubina dilaik-abhinav

Related Stories

bollywood

When Virat Kohli sang for Anushka Sharma, left her emotional. Watch throwback video

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:37 PM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan's new montage includes pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore. See here

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:26 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP