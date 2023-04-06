Actor Ayaz Khan shares first pics of daughter Dua's face; Niti Taylor loves her name, fans say 'nazar na lage'

On Thursday, actor Ayaz Khan and wife Jannat Khan showed the face of their three-month-old daughter Dua Husain Khan for the first time by sharing their family photo on Instagram. The couple posed with its daughter in one photo, and also shared a solo photo of the baby, who was born in December last year. In their caption, Ayaz and Jannat wrote, "Meet our greatest blessing… Dua." Also read: Ayaz Khan and wife Jannat Khan welcome daughter Dua Husain Khan, share pic. See here

Ayaz Khan and wife Jannat with daughter Dua Husain Khan.

Soon after, celebs and fans alike flooded the comments section of Ayaz and Jannat's Instagram post. While some showered love on their daughter, calling her cute, others commented on her name, which means prayer in Urdu. Actor Niti Taylor commented, "Love, love the name (heart emoji) and so cute..." Actors Aashka Goradia and Yuvika Chaudhary dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis. Actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Itni (so) pretty Dua.”

Actor Sagarika Ghatge dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis as well. Actor Aamir Ali commented, "Cutieeee." A fan also commented, "Nazar na lage (Let no evil eye get to you)." One fan also noticed Dua's grey eyes, and wrote, "What beautiful eyes." One more comment read, "Adorable."

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Ayaz had said, "I think we are now ready to introduce our daughter to our loved ones. We don’t intend to go overboard by posting her pictures frequently.” In an older interview with The Times Of India, when Ayaz was asked about the reason behind naming his daughter, Dua, the actor had said, "Both of us agreed on the name instantly. I have a ‘Jannat (his wife's name)’ in my life, so, what better name than ‘Dua’ for our daughter. It’s apt."

Ayaz and Jannat married in 2018. The couple announced Jannat was pregnant in September last year. Ayaz and Jannat welcomed Dua on December 21, 2022. The actor had announced the news of their baby's arrival by sharing a photo, where little Dua was seen holding his fingers. Announcing the news on Instagram, Ayaz had written, "Duas (prayers) do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

Ayaz Khan has worked in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008).

