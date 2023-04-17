Shaktimaan’s K K Goswami laments having no work: Kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere pass shows hi nahi honge; reveals reaching out to Ekta Kapoor

After a really long gap, actor K K Goswami’s name popped up in the headlines after recent reports of his car catching fire came to light. Goswami’s 21-year-old son Navdeep was behind the wheels when the unfortunate incident took place. “He is absolutely safe, we just incurred the car’s loss,” Goswami shares. The actor, known for his roles in noughties’ hit shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Shaktimaan, was shooting in Varanasi for a Bhojpuri movie opposite Khesari Lal. K K Goswami

For every nineties kid, Goswami must be a name to reckon with. Despite his short stature, the actor made a name for himself, courtesy his performances. However, his last big ticket show was Gutur Gu in 2013 after which he did smaller and forgettable roles in shows like Trideviyaan (2017). Goswami laments the lack of good work. “It does bother me that despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere pass shows hi nahi honge. I’m waiting for a good show.” Does that make him sad? And he quickly retorts, “Kya bura feel hoga, humne jaha se shuru kiya hai we have come a long way. I’m still doing work. (But) the work that I’m doing (right now) is for survival.”

Goswami, 49, reveals that he often keeps in touch with casting directors and makers for work. He recently bumped into producer Ekta Kapoor and also reminded her of him. “I just met Ekta ji, I told her that I do not have any show. I asked her if she knew me and she acknowledged me. She asked one of her managers to take my number,” he recalls.

While hoping for good work, Goswami is also thankful to the industry for giving him an opportunity to work. “When I came here, I used to do one day, one shot scenes. Initially when I used to work with Mukesh Khanna (in Shaktiman) I would go up to him and the director and say, ‘I have not come from Bihar to do one-two scenes. I want to be a star, just like Mukesh is. I can be Chhota Shaktiman’. And eventually people did hear me,” he reminisces.

Despite his gratitude towards the industry and his passion for acting, Goswami didn’t wish his son to aspire to be an actor. “Navdeep had inclination towards acting. But me and my wife sat him down and advised him not to. We told him how he will have to struggle his entire entire life. Ek samay aayega jab kitna bhi kua khodo paani nahi niklega. Isiliye I ask him to educate himself and either get a job or start a business. He is smart. Acting ki taraf ab thoda bhi interest nahi hai,” Goswami explains.