Megha Ray: We are catering to a much smarter audience now

Actor Megha Ray believes in taking up stories that are more realistic and ones with which the youth are able to relate to.

Megha Ray

“We are catering to a much smarter audience and the challenge OTT has posed for other mediums in terms of offering real stories cannot be ignored. That’s why I have always been doing closer to life roles as unnecessary drama, unreal situations isn’t what I am comfortable doing on screen. Stories should be something youngsters today can connect to,” says the Apna Bhi Time Ayega and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein actor.

A trained Bharatnatyam dancer and a computer engineer too, Ray adds that it’s difficult make it in the industry if one plans to learn on the go.

“I got a chance to audition for this show that was based on a girl who was on the verge of losing her eyesight and aspired to be a dancer. That was my first audition for the daily Dil Yeh Ziddi and I cracked it. The first few days on sets was the real task. I was completely clueless as I had never seen a shoot before and I never knew that you have to shoot something multiple times with different angles and lens. It was really hard for me to understand which position to maintain where the light was. Talking and emoting even when people were not there in front of you was so difficult. Today when I look back, I feel I wouldn’t have given my best then as I had no idea where to look and what to assume,” she says.

Currently busy with another youth-centric show, Ray says she has never been bothered by the number-game. “TRP never worries me as I just want to do my job honestly. It has been a couple of years in the industry and as of now I am busy with Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. I don’t follow the TRPs. I remember during my first show I was a bit concerned about numbers but with time I have learned to do my best as the business aspect is nowhere for me to understand. Though deep down we know numbers will matter in the long run,” she concludes.

