Lag Ja Gale goes off air in three months: Namik Paul says makers has warned of this since day one

After the TV show Lag Ja Gale went off air on May 12 — three months after it started — actor Namik Paul, who played the protagonist, started receiving calls from people wanting to know the reason.

Namik Paul talks about his show going off air abruptly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I didn’t talk to anybody as I had no axe to grind. I have no real complaints,” Paul tells us, adding, “Obviously, I wish the show would have run longer, but there were things that I could not control.”

Paul reveals that he did, however, hear some cast members complain about the early call time: “But, you don’t get everything you wish for. Irrespective of what happened, I am not bitter. I have nothing really to complain about.”

In fact, the 35-year-old confesses he was “mentally prepared” for something like this from day one. He elaborates, “One thing that was made very clear to us (by the makers) is that the numbers were important. And if we don’t achieve that, the show might end abruptly. It was mentioned quite a couple of times that we needed to get the numbers up. So this was always on our minds.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given that television industry is quite unstable, the Ek Deewana Tha actor stresses that such uncertainties are inevitable in an actor’s life and that he has adapted to these with time.

“The constant concern of whether or not there will be another job opportunity, or where the next pay cheque come from, is always there. And you can’t escape that. Even established movie stars experience the same anxiety. So, it’s something I have become accustomed to now, and learned how to deal with,” says the actor.

Asked him if this sudden shutdown of the show has led to any kind of financial crisis or dearth of work, and Paul clarifies that’s not the case. In fact, the past few months have been so hectic, that the actor consciously taking some time off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s not even been a month since the show finished. And when it was on, we used to shoot for seven days a week. So, it was non-stop work for 3-4 months. And that’s why I am not in an extreme rush to find a job. If something works out, great. I waited for a while to get a show like this also. And I’m very happy with what I got to do in it,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail