Actor Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli found dead in washroom

Popular actor Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh died on Friday afternoon. Reportedly, he was found dead inside the washroom. As per the latest update, his cremation will take place on Sunday. Nilu and Harminder got married in 1986 and shared three kids--Saheb, Tripti and Sahiba.

As per a report, Nilu's husband was healthy and seemed fine until he went to the bathroom after returning from Gurudwara. Only his house help was present in the house when the incident took place. When Harminder took time to return from the washroom, it was his staff who went to check on him and found him lying on the bathroom floor.

Harminder was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Confirming the same, Nilu Kohli's daughter Sahiba told ETimes, "Yes, it is true. It happened this afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened."

Meanwhile, Nilu's friend Vandana told Navbharat Times in Hindi, “It is about 1.30 pm today. He went to the Gurudwara in the morning and came back. He went to the bathroom and collapsed there. He only had a house help at home. He was preparing Harminder's lunch, but when it was too late, he thought that Harminder might have gone to sleep somewhere in the room. When not found in the room, he then looked in the bathroom. The bathroom wasn't locked. When he looked inside, he was lying dead.” She also pointed out that while Harminder had diabetes, he was doing just fine.

Nilu Kohli started her career in 1995 with the TV show Aahat and was also a part of Dil Kya Kare (1999). She appeared in several shows such as Sangam, Mere Angne Mein, Maddam Sir, and Choti Sarrdaarni. She was also seen in Bollywood films including Housefull 2, Hindi Medium and Patiala House. Her last TV show is Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

