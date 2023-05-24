Rajniesh Duggal urges people to not jump to conclusion in Aditya Singh Rajput’s death case: We don’t even know whether he was into drugs

Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death left everyone shocked including his friend and actor Rajniesh Duggall, who shares that though he has been occupied with work, it’s difficult to not think about what has happened.

Raniesh Duggal shares about his bond with late actor Aditya Singh Rajput

“When I got the news, I was doing something and I suddenly stopped. It was a huge shock for me. I even told my wife Pallavee and we could not believe what had happened. Even today, I am busy shooting, but this news is constantly playing on my mind. I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s difficult to digest,” shares Duggall, whose connection with Rajput goes long back.

Both the actors belong to Delhi and knew each other even before becoming popular. “In fact, we moved to Mumbai probably around the same time. Uske baad beech beech me milte rehte the. We often met during shoots, auditions, events. And he was always the happy, jolly, cheerful person,” he says and adds, “When he became a photographer, we planned and shot something very exciting. He had the zest for everything in life. I am still very shocked that something like this has happened to him, that too so suddenly. In this line, there are ups and downs, but he was someone who would not get affected by it. He was always the person who would look at the brighter side of life. It was always such a pleasure to meet him.”

Even before the postmortem reports are out, there are speculations that Rajput has died due to drug overdose as he was partying a night before. Ask Duggall if that could be the case and he says, “We do not know whether he was into drug abuse or any abuse for that matter. So public ko main yahi bolunga ki jab tak ek report nahi aajati, please aise nahi boliye. And I do wish and pray that people don’t jump to conclusion. It’s a difficult time for the family, so I really want them to be fine. I hope they get the strength to recover from this. It is a big big loss,” he concludes.

