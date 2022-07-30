Actor Rasik Dave dies at 65 due to kidney failure; played Nand in Mahabharat

Actor Rasik Dave died on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 65 due to kidney failure. Rasik, who was married to actor Ketki Dave, was on dialysis for the past two years, as per a report. His last rites are expected to take place on Saturday. Rasik acted in many Gujarati dramas and Gujarati films as well as Hindi TV shows. Read more: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Deepesh Bhan dies playing cricket

Ketki, who became popular for her role as Daksha in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Rasik were both well-known in the Gujarati film and theatre scene and had acted in several TV shows. The couple reportedly owned a Gujarati theatre company. Raski began his career in 1982 in a Gujarati film titled Putra Vadhu.

The late actor was known for playing Karsandas Dhansukhlal Vaishnav in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. He essayed the role of Nand in the epic television series Mahabharat, which started airing in the 1980s. Rasik and Ketki also participated in the dancing reality TV show, Nach Baliye, in 2006.

As per a report in Etimes, Rasik had been battling kidney-related ailments and he was on dialysis for the past couple of years; his last one month was painful as his kidneys continued to deteriorate. Rasik is survived by his wife Ketki and their son and daughter.

Fans paid their tribute to the late actor on social media. A person tweeted, “Gujarati theatre lost its charm. Will miss you Rasik bhai (brother).” Another person wrote, “A big loss.” A Twitter user also said, “Prayers for the ultimate peace of the departed soul.” A person commented on a post shared by a paparazzi account on Rasik’s death, and wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.”

