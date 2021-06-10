Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Indian Idol appearance, Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams reality show judges for being self-centred: 'Is this a joke?'
tv

After Indian Idol appearance, Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams reality show judges for being self-centred: 'Is this a joke?'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who recently appeared on Indian Idol 12, slammed reality show judges for being too inexperienced and self-centred. He said that he spoke to Anu Malik about it, and Anu agreed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Indian Idol 12.

Slamming reality show judges, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has said that those who promote themselves aren't 'real judges'. Abhijeet, a popular playback singer in the 90s, recently appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a guest judge, and said that his absence from the reality show scene was because he was unwilling to share the stage with certain people.

In an interview, he said that he told the creative director of Indian Idol that by asking to be brought on the show, he wasn't asking for work, but asking for what he feels he deserves.

Abhijeet told Bollywood Spy in Hindi, "I told them, I am not asking for work, I am asking for what is rightfully mine. People work under me. I am the employer. They call people who've sung four songs in their life. You make those people judges who haven't served music. They are only commercial. They've given hit songs, but they haven't given music anything."

He continued, "If RD Burman were alive today, they wouldn't have called him. They don't give me awards. That's the similarity between me, RD Burman, and Kishore Kumar -- no one recognises us three greats... These fools expose themselves by ignoring me."

He also said that it isn't the fault of singers who're told to 'remix' old songs, because they're paid 'not even 500'. He said that he spoke to Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir about the situation, and asked them, "Is this is a joke?" They acknowledged it. "They said, 'Dada, we've made a big mistake'. I am the real judge, not those who promote themselves, their songs, their albums, themselves; not the contestants. They use contestants; they aren't judges."

Also read: Indian Idol controversy has been blown out of proportion: Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he spoke to Amit Kumar

He said that he is pleased that he got what he wanted to say off his chest, because it is important that judges like him are made a part of reality shows.

