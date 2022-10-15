After ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ trends on Twitter, channel clarifies ‘we’re not dead'

Internet was flooded with ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ posts after news of its merger with Warner Bros. Animation surfaced. After many assumed it might be the end of an era as Cartoon Network shuts shop, the channel issued a statement on Saturday and clarified, “Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30.” Also read: Cartoon Network announces 90s cartoon shows

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They further added, “To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!” Cartoon Network is home to popular cartoon shows like Tom and Jerry, Scooby Dooby Do, Loony Tooles, Power Puff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, courage the cowardly dog, Ed, Edd n Eddy and Ben 10 among a long list of popular cartoons known to every‘90s kid.

Cartoon Network on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per ABC news, Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) announced that about 26% of personnel, for a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation, were cut. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey said that the merger between Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. might have more effects than their initial planning.

Meanwhile, the latest update from Cartoon Network brought some relief to worried fans on Twitter. One of them wrote, “Just don't bring woke sh*t just bring something that's enjoyable for everyone don't need to kill it with wholeness.” “Can y’all plz keep the old shows the kids gotta experience classic Cartoon Network for alot of times,” requested another one. Someone also said, “Of course they're keeping the old shows but the newer shows that's getting made for CN, is not made for our generation and that's ok. Let's just have kids be kids without forcing them to watch our beloved classic shows for the sake of traditions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cartoon Network was founded by Ted Turner. It was launched on October 1 in 1992. It is one of the oldest cartoon channels and its first original series was The Moxy Show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON