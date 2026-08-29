Akanksha Chamola reveals Gaurav Khanna found her bisexuality ‘very hot’ before marriage: 'Will never cheat my husband'

Actor Akanksha Chamola's personal life grabbed headlines the day she entered Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's reality show, Lock Upp season 2. Her revelation that she and Gaurav Khanna were heading for divorce was followed by another big revelation about her sexuality. She revealed that she is bisexual and had a relationship with women before marriage. Now, Akanksha has revealed Gaurav's reaction to her sexuality reveal.

Akanksha Chamola reveals Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality

Akanksha Chamola says Gaurav Khanna found her sexuality very hot.

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In an interview with Mid-Day, Akanksha revealed that Gaurav knew about her sexuality before marriage and said, "I have very specifically mentioned that I was bisexual before I got married. My husband accepted that because he did find it to be a very hot thing. Guys find it very hot. I don't know why people can't accept that. The majority of men find it to be very hot."

She added, "I did not pull myself out of it. But I chose, as I said, I will not cheat on my husband. I have chosen to be with this one person. I will stick to that one person. And then after that, when I'm saying that I've reached a point where I'm asexual, there are many heterosexual females who turn asexual after a point of time. So what is a big deal when I'm saying that I was bisexual, then I got married, now I'm asexual?"

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{{^usCountry}} During her stint in Lock Upp season 2, Shreya Kalra outed her bisexuality, which was also one of her secrets, after an argument. Akanksha cried and claimed that she was ‘bisexual before marriage’ to Gaurav, a statement that confused many. Later on in the show, she called sexuality a phase and claimed to be asexual as she went through the separation. She faced backlash on social media when, during a podcast with Tejasswi Prakash after her elimination, she doubled down on the "separation is a phase" remark. About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her stint in Lock Upp season 2, Shreya Kalra outed her bisexuality, which was also one of her secrets, after an argument. Akanksha cried and claimed that she was ‘bisexual before marriage’ to Gaurav, a statement that confused many. Later on in the show, she called sexuality a phase and claimed to be asexual as she went through the separation. She faced backlash on social media when, during a podcast with Tejasswi Prakash after her elimination, she doubled down on the "separation is a phase" remark. About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha and Gaurav reportedly fell in love while shooting for a show. They tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown Kanpur, attended by their family, friends and several television industry colleagues.

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Over the years, the couple largely kept their personal life private while supporting each other’s careers. Gaurav went on to become a household name with shows such as CID and Anupamaa, while Akanksha appeared in television shows including Swaragini, Bhootu and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

In January 2026, Akanksha had dismissed rumours of trouble in their marriage, saying there was “absolutely no trouble” between them.

However, months later, Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav were heading for divorce and had been living separately for about a year. She clarified that there was no bitterness between them, but said they had realised they were no longer compatible as partners and envisioned different futures. The revelation came after more than nine years of marriage and surprised fans, especially as the couple had continued to be seen together publicly.